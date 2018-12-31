New Year's Eve 1991: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana And Pearl Jam Played At The Cow Palace

On this date in 1991 one of the biggest rock shows of the 90s (or possibly ever?) was held right here in the Bay Area. Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the Cow Palace & Nirvana and Pearl Jam opened.

GA tickets cost $27.50 to ring in 1992 with these bands and if you missed it, well, at least some of the show has made its way onto Youtube. Here's Pearl Jam's entire set from the evening:

Video of Pearl Jam - 12/31/1991 Daly City, CA

Pearl Jam setlist:

Once Patient Boy / Even Flow Suggestion Jeremy Alive Outshined / Leash Smells Like Teen Spirit (Snippet) Porch

Audio of Nirvana's set from that night has also made it online.

Video of Nirvana - Cow Palace, Daly City, CA, US 1991 [MATRIX>

Nirvana setlist:

Drain You Aneurysm School Floyd The Barber Smells Like Teen Spirit About A Girl Sliver Polly Breed Come As You Are Lithium Dumb Territorial Pissings Destruction

Headlining the show were Red Hot Chili Peppers and you can watch their full performance, as well.

Video of Red Hot Chili Peppers - Live Cow Palace, Daly City, CA, USA

Red Hot Chili Peppers setlist:

Give It Away Suck My Kiss Warped Walkabout Backwoods My Friends Higher Ground Blood Sugar Sex Magik Pea Coffee Shop Aeroplane Red Hot Mama One Big Mob Under The Bridge Me & My Friends

Encore

16. Deep Kick

17. Nevermind

Want more on this legendary gig? Here's Rolling Stone's review of how it overshadowed the annual New Year's Grateful Dead show in the Bay Area.