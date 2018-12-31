New Year's Eve 1991: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana And Pearl Jam Played At The Cow Palace

December 31, 2018
Kurt Cobain from Nirvana performs in Concert on November 14, 1993 at New York Coliseum

Frank Forcino/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

Music

On this date in 1991 one of the biggest rock shows of the 90s (or possibly ever?) was held right here in the Bay Area. Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the Cow Palace & Nirvana and Pearl Jam opened.

GA tickets cost $27.50 to ring in 1992 with these bands and if you missed it, well, at least some of the show has made its way onto Youtube. Here's Pearl Jam's entire set from the evening:

Pearl Jam setlist:

  1. Once
  2. Patient Boy / Even Flow
  3. Suggestion
  4. Jeremy
  5. Alive
  6. Outshined / Leash
  7. Smells Like Teen Spirit (Snippet)
  8. Porch

Audio of Nirvana's set from that night has also made it online.

Nirvana setlist:

  1. Drain You
  2. Aneurysm
  3. School
  4. Floyd The Barber
  5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
  6. About A Girl
  7. Sliver
  8. Polly
  9. Breed
  10. Come As You Are
  11. Lithium
  12. Dumb
  13. Territorial Pissings
  14. Destruction

Headlining the show were Red Hot Chili Peppers and you can watch their full performance, as well.

Red Hot Chili Peppers setlist:

  1. Give It Away
  2. Suck My Kiss
  3. Warped
  4. Walkabout
  5. Backwoods
  6. My Friends
  7. Higher Ground
  8. Blood Sugar Sex Magik
  9. Pea
  10. Coffee Shop
  11. Aeroplane
  12. Red Hot Mama
  13. One Big Mob
  14. Under The Bridge
  15. Me & My Friends

Encore

16. Deep Kick
17. Nevermind

Want more on this legendary gig? Here's Rolling Stone's review of how it overshadowed the annual New Year's Grateful Dead show in the Bay Area.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Pearl Jam
Nirvana
Cow Palace