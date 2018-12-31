New Year's Eve 1991: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana And Pearl Jam Played At The Cow Palace
On this date in 1991 one of the biggest rock shows of the 90s (or possibly ever?) was held right here in the Bay Area. Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the Cow Palace & Nirvana and Pearl Jam opened.
I am building a time machine - who’s coming with me?? 27 YEᗩᖇᔕ ᗩGO TO TᕼE ᗪᗩY!!— ☆ ᑭEᗩᖇᒪᒍᗩᗰ------④ᒪIᖴE ☆ (@pearljamisboss) December 30, 2018
--ᕼᗩᑭᑭY ᑎEᗯ YEᗩᖇ!![email protected] ----- @Nirvana ----- @PearlJam ----- SE poster - by Harry Rossit - 31st December 1991 - (#NYE) --- @CowPalace - -- -- #PearlJam #RHCP #Nirvana pic.twitter.com/Fst5AkDmMZ
GA tickets cost $27.50 to ring in 1992 with these bands and if you missed it, well, at least some of the show has made its way onto Youtube. Here's Pearl Jam's entire set from the evening:
Pearl Jam setlist:
- Once
- Patient Boy / Even Flow
- Suggestion
- Jeremy
- Alive
- Outshined / Leash
- Smells Like Teen Spirit (Snippet)
- Porch
Audio of Nirvana's set from that night has also made it online.
Nirvana setlist:
- Drain You
- Aneurysm
- School
- Floyd The Barber
- Smells Like Teen Spirit
- About A Girl
- Sliver
- Polly
- Breed
- Come As You Are
- Lithium
- Dumb
- Territorial Pissings
- Destruction
Headlining the show were Red Hot Chili Peppers and you can watch their full performance, as well.
Red Hot Chili Peppers setlist:
- Give It Away
- Suck My Kiss
- Warped
- Walkabout
- Backwoods
- My Friends
- Higher Ground
- Blood Sugar Sex Magik
- Pea
- Coffee Shop
- Aeroplane
- Red Hot Mama
- One Big Mob
- Under The Bridge
- Me & My Friends
Encore
16. Deep Kick
17. Nevermind
Want more on this legendary gig? Here's Rolling Stone's review of how it overshadowed the annual New Year's Grateful Dead show in the Bay Area.