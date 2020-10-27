New waterfront Crane Cove Park opens in San Francisco

San Francisco's newest park can be found in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood in walking distance of the new Chase Center. Crane Cove Park was opened by the Port of San Francisco & the SF Parks Alliance in October after nearly a decade of work.

On its 7 acres sits a pair of cranes, hence the name, as well as a new, man-made sandy beach. It also has a pair of children's play areas and a 6,000 sq. ft. dog park.

This shoreline park actually opened prior to another new one in the Bay Area, as Bay Bridge remains were transformed into a 45-acre park in the East Bay now known as Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline Park.

Crane Cove Park also provides spacious walkways and access to the Blue Greenway, which is a bike-friendly Bay Area trail.

