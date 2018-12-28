New UC Study Suggests That Alcohol And Coffee Could Help You Live Longer

Should you be drinking coffee everyday? Alcohol all the time? It seems that studies argue for and against those things constantly. Now, a study from UC Irvine aimed at finding out what habits help people live past the age of 90 has suggested that drinking moderate amounts of alcohol & coffee are both helpful for living a longer life.

#REPORT: A new study from the University of California Irvine @UCIrvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained. https://t.co/qqHpxejrlz — News10 (@KTVL) December 27, 2018

Based on 15 years of research of 1,600+ individuals over the age of 90 the study examined particpants' diet, activities, medical history, and required physical and mental tests to see how well they were functioning in their old age.

Me: "I'm going to be IMMORTAL."

Study: "We said MODERATE."https://t.co/abPKvIlLgV — Dylan M. Austin (@dylanmaustin) December 27, 2018

The study's most interesting findings weren't only that those who drank alcohol & coffee lived longer, but also that those who are overweight in their 70s tended to live longer than those who were at a normal weight, or underweight.

