Stephanie Meyer To Release New 'Twilight' Book - This Time From Vampire's Perspective

12 years after scrapping 'Midnight Sun,' a new 'Twilight' book that would be from Edward Cullen's perspective, author Stephanie Meyer announced that it is finally going to be released August 4, 2020.

Stephenie Meyer Is Finally Releasing "Midnight Sun," So It Looks Like Vampires Are Back, Baby https://t.co/k0MX47LXtC — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 4, 2020

In her announcement on Good Morning America, Meyer noted that it's a strange time and she wasn't sure if it was right to release the book now, but said she didn't want to keep fans waiting any longer.

The book's description says that through Edward's eyes it will give the tale a new, dark twist as we learn more about the vampire and his inner thoughts.

The novel was put on hold back in 2008 after the manuscript leaked online, so if you feel like you've heard about this story before that would be why.