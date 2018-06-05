A New TV Show Wants To Help Get Your Band Signed And Make It Big

A new TV show is coming from record label president Shan Dan Horan (Century Media/Outerloop Recordings/Artery Recordings) and Emmy award winning producer Alan Sacks ('The Color Of Frienship,' 'Welcome Back, Kotter') called 'Musician Resuce' where they aim to help musicians get signed and make it big.

Video of Musician Rescue Season 1 Teaser

If selected to be part of the first season, you will have the opportunity to record with Grammy-winning producers, film high-end music videos, open sold-out shows and more in hopes of landing that deal & taking things to the next level for yourself, or your band.

If you're interested you can submit here. The show is most curious about your backstory and music up to this point.

