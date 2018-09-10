New Tool Album Coming In 2019 According To Maynard James Keenan

The last time Tool released an album the year was 2006. Over the course of the past decade many guarantees have been made as to when the next one would be released & frontman Maynard James Keenan has hinted strongly at 2019 being the year we hear long-awaited new music from Tool.

Update- Scratch Vox tracked awhile ago. AJ deep in Guitars now. Final Vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Long Way 2 Go But Much Closer. #TOOL #2019 — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) September 10, 2018

This update is in line with what Maynard had mentioned earlier this summer when he promised new music in 2019. We also got our first snippet of new Tool in a promo video.

Video of TOOL MUSIC CLINIC 2018 (New Song &amp; Visuals)

The band has continued to tour despire the lack of new music, but it seems an upcoming tour might actually include some new tunes!