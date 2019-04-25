New Taylor Swift Single To Feat. Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie

April 25, 2019
Taylor Swift has been teasing the date of April 26th and now we know why. Her new single is coming out at midnight. Why should you care? Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is featured on it.

The song & video will premiere at 9 AM PST and we're curious to hear the collab.

Taylor Swift
Brendon Urie
ME!