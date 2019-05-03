New Study Suggests That Smoking Marijuana Motivates You To Exercise

Lazy? Hungry? You would think, but a new study published in the journal 'Frontiers in Public Health' has found that more than 80% of marijuana users tend to smoke prior to, or after exercising while 50% said smoking motivated them to workout.

Of those individuals studied in states where recreational marijuana is legal (California, Colorado, Washington, Nevada, Oregon) it was determined that people who used marijuana prior to exercising logged 43 more minutes of activity than those who hadn't used the drug.

Why is this? Researchers think it might have to do with cannabis users being younger & likely having a lower body mass index (BMI). Research also shows that obesity is actually less common for marijuana users. The study concluded that while exisiting research does suggest the dangerous side effects of marijuana use, there seems to be a positive relationship between the drug's use & exercise.