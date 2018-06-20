New Study Suggests That California Is Home To A Lot Of Psychopaths

Per a new study from Southern Methodist University (SMU) on psycopathy by state, California has a whole lot of psychopaths.

The study judged its findings based on the distribution of the "big five" personality traits (which are extraversion, neuroticism, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness to experience) across the country.

The highest score actually went to Washington D.C. with a score of 3.48, but it was left out of the final results because it's considered an outlier due to being a smaller, more highly-populated urban area in comparison to the states that were part of the study.

Connecticut ended up as the most psychopathic state per capita, while California ranked second. For more results head to ScienceAlert.