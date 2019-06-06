New Study Claims That Dodgeball Is A Form Of "Legalized Bullying"

A sport that's 200 years old and the subject of one of the early 2000s biggest comedies and is coming under fire now thanks to a study from three Canadian researchers who say that dodgeball is a tool used to bully and oppress select students.

"It's tantamount to legalized bullying." https://t.co/fSsglVsj9N — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) June 4, 2019

The researchers told Vancouvers CTV News that the game has a hidden cirriculum that reinforces the ganging up on & opressing those who are weaker through an exercise of violence.

The trio of Canadian professors, David Burns, Claire Robson, and Joy Butler add that dodgeball is the only game where humans act as the targets and argue that the game should be played differently. They urge teachers to focus more on games that can be educational and to examine what lessons the games they currently use are teaching.

