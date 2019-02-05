New Southern California Festival Presents Phoenix, MGMT, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, And More

Our friends at KROQ have teamed with Goldenvoice to present a new festival at the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach, CA. Just Like Heaven will take place Saturday, May 4 and feature alternative and indie rock favorites Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Beach House, Passion Pit (Manners 10 Year Anniversary), Grizzly Bear, The Rapture, Miike Snow, STRFKR, The Faint, She Wants Revenge and more. This is the first indie rock / alternative event presented entirely by Goldenvoice at the events park. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 8 at 10:00 AM. Prices start at $99.00. More information available at JustLikeHeavenFest.com.