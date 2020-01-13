New Sitcom About Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Younger Years Could Feature Hayward

January 13, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Bay Area News
Entertainment

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in a new comedy series coming to NBC based on his younger years. The sitcom about Johnson's formative years could potentially feature his birthplace - he was born in Hayward, California in 1972.

'The Young Rock' is set for an initial 11-episode season & is expected to be similar to ABC's 'Fresh Off The Boat'.

Johnson had a nomadic life in his early years that sent him from the East Bay to New Zealand, to Hawaii, North Carolina, Connecticut & to Tennessee so locations are likely to jump around. If Hayward does become part of the show it'll probably be very early on.

A premiere date for 'The Young Rock' is yet to be announced.

Tags: 
Dwayne Johnson
The Young Rock
Hayward