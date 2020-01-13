New Sitcom About Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Younger Years Could Feature Hayward

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in a new comedy series coming to NBC based on his younger years. The sitcom about Johnson's formative years could potentially feature his birthplace - he was born in Hayward, California in 1972.

The Forrest Gump-ian childhood I had growing up is coming to @nbc. Only my life included more arrests and kickin’ puberty’s ass when I turned 8 ------‍♂️.

This is gonna be a fun show. #YoungRock https://t.co/slt8uUGzJw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

'The Young Rock' is set for an initial 11-episode season & is expected to be similar to ABC's 'Fresh Off The Boat'.

Johnson had a nomadic life in his early years that sent him from the East Bay to New Zealand, to Hawaii, North Carolina, Connecticut & to Tennessee so locations are likely to jump around. If Hayward does become part of the show it'll probably be very early on.

A premiere date for 'The Young Rock' is yet to be announced.