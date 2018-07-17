New Season Of 'Better Call Saul' To Feature Scenes Set During ‘Breaking Bad’ Timeline

It's been five years since 'Breaking Bad' ended & if you miss it there's something to look forward to in the upcoming season of 'Better Call Saul'. There will be scenes in season 4 of the show that are set during the 'Breaking Bad' timeline.

Better Call Saul to show scenes set during Breaking Bad https://t.co/JoFXtGmGay — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 17, 2018

Show co-creator, Vince Gilligan, unveiled that a major subplot in the fourth season of 'Better Call Saul' that "gets into 'Breaking Bad' territory and brings us into the world — or at least points us on a path toward the world of Walter White and the territory of Walter White.”

Gilligan made sure to not got anyone's hopes up as he cautioned that Odenkirk's character would be the only direct connection to 'Breaking Bad' featured in the scenes, but Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul have both discussed the possibility of reprising their roles for 'Better Call Saul'.

'Better Call Saul' season 4 premieres on AMC on Monday August 6th.

