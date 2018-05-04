New San Jose Restaurant To Feature Japanese Beer Garden
A new restaurant is set to hit San Jose's Santana Row with an opening on Monday May 7. Ozumo is a 4,500 sq. ft. contemporary Japanese restaurant that will notably feature an outdoor Japanese beer garden. The beer garden will feature staples like Sapporo, Kirin, & Asahi as well as handpicked Japanese craft beers. There will be many varieties of Japanese whisky available.
Ozumo Santana Row Japanese Beer Garden -- almost ready. Just add cold beer, izakaya and a warm starry night... -- ozumosantanarow.com
You might already be familiar with the existing Ozumo location is in San Francisco that's been around for 18 years. Expect this one to be pretty similar.
Ozumo Santana Row executive Chef Salvador Alvarez oversees the contemporary Japanese Izakaya menu of elevated sushi made with warm rice and crispy nori, robata grill skewers grilled over binchotan charcoal, in addition to other signature Japanese dishes. -- Chef Sal’s menu offers tasty small dishes while utilizing local seasonal products, meats and seafood that are sustainably sourced.-- You can taste them just in few days! Stay tuned. ozumosantanarow.com
Hours are listed as 11:30AM - close everyday with a 3:30 PM - 6 PM happy hour.
For more, head to ozumosantanarow.com.