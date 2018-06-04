New Redding Music Festival Announces First-Ever Lineup

A new music festival is coming to Northern California this fall that blends rock & country. It's happening over the weekend September 29-30 in Redding and it's called Redd Sun Festival. It'll take place on the Redding Civic Auditorium lawn and music begins each day at 4 PM.

And here is our ROCK line up for Saturday, September 29! @awolnation @candlebox @LitBandOfficial @RealFloater All the details and presale signup goodies are at https://t.co/Y3IhwLEaQ9 pic.twitter.com/7Ll40VUDyc — Redd Sun Festival (@ReddSunFestival) June 4, 2018

Saturday September 29 is the rock day featuring AWOLNATION, Lit, Candlebox & more.

Sunday September 30 is the country day featuring Eli Young Band, Frankie Ballard, Carly Pearce and more.

A 2-day pass costs $155 while single GA tix will cost $85. They go on sale Friday (6/8) at 11 AM at Reddsunfestival.com.

Heads up, the drive from San Francisco should take around three & a half hours.