New Raiders Stadium In Vegas To Feature Jail And Courtroom For Fans

It's not new for a stadium to feature a jail for unruly fans, but it's not super common. Per a Las Vegas law enforecement official a stadium that will feature both a jail AND a courtroom will be the new stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders upon its opening in 2020.

The Las Vegas #Raiders stadium will feature a small jail and courtroom to deal with unruly fans, according to a local law enforcement source. pic.twitter.com/GajJ8Jdw4j — Las Vegas Locally -- (@LasVegasLocally) August 19, 2018

Fans who get unruly at Las Vegas Raiders games can expect to be made an example of by going to court in the stadium & potentially to its own jail. Your personal seat license & season tickets could also be revoked.

The Raiders will play at least one more season in Oakland before relocating, but they will not be playing in their new stadium until at least the 2020-2021 season.