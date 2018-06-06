New Poll Finds That 46% Of Bay Area Residents Plan To Leave

June 6, 2018
Dallas
Svetlana Day | Dreamstime.com

A new poll from the Bay Area Council has revealed that nearly half of Bay Area residents hope to leave the area within the next few years.

46% of responders said they had plans to move out of the Bay Area up from 34% in 2016.

The price of housing remains as a key factor as to why people are leaving the area with median home prices exceeding $1 million in SF & San Jose.

Where are these 46% heading to? 24% say they're moving to other parts of California, while 10% say they're making a move to Texas. 

 

