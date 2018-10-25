New Petition Aims To Get Halloween Moved To The Last Saturday In October Every Year

The Halloween And Costume Association (apparently a real thing) have started a petition to get the President to move Halloween from October 31st to whatever day the final Saturday of October is each year.

Did you know? There's an effort underway to change the date #Halloween is celebrated. Would you be behind it? https://t.co/NW8EhHyepG — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) October 25, 2018

Clearly driven by frustration over the past few Halloweens falling on weekdays the petition gives out several facts about Halloween-related injuries and how moving it to a Saturday each year would let everyone enjoy it for longer & more safely.

To sign the petition head to change.org.