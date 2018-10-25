New Petition Aims To Get Halloween Moved To The Last Saturday In October Every Year

October 25, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
News

The Halloween And Costume Association (apparently a real thing) have started a petition to get the President to move Halloween from October 31st to whatever day the final Saturday of October is each year.

Clearly driven by frustration over the past few Halloweens falling on weekdays the petition gives out several facts about Halloween-related injuries and how moving it to a Saturday each year would let everyone enjoy it for longer & more safely.

To sign the petition head to change.org.

Tags: 
Halloween
Petition