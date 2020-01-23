New Oakland Bar Showcases Cocktails And Asian Desserts

Occupying the space that wa smost recently Plum Bar at 2216 Broadway in Oakland, Viridian is set to open within the next few weeks with a plethora of dessert and cocktail options.

Coming from a pair of friends who grew up in Oakland the bar will offer dim sum options such as chili garlic milk buns, & rum po tat as well as desserts like black sesame chocolate cake, kaya banana cream pir, That tea tiramisu and more.

Of course, there will be lots to enjoy when it comes to cocktails, wine and beer and you can check out the menu at Eater SF.