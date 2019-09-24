New Neighborhood And Ferry Terminal Breaks Ground On Treasure Island

By 2035 Treasure Island & Yerba Buena Island will look a bit different. 8,000 new homes and a ferry terminal are in the process of being built and 24,000 new residents will be able to call the islands home. Of those 8,000 homes 2,173 will be affordable according to the Treasure Island Community Development executive director.

If you've driven across the Bay Bridge lately, you've probably seen the signs announcing new homes on Yerba Buena and Treasure Island. The first phase of new homes is now under construction. https://t.co/Wg1Ma1S7e0 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 20, 2019

Since the Navy sold the islands to the City of San Francisco in 1997 this has been the plan to eventually build homes and revolutionize the area. Before that could be done toxic waste had to be removed and the manmade Treasure Island has to be made higher to account for rising sea levels.

RELATED: Treasure Island Music Festival Canceled

Once complete there will be 300 acres of open space, an urban farm, a business district, high-rises, and atop Yerba Buena Island will be a public park with 360-degree views of the Bay.

For more head to ABC7.