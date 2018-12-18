New Music From The Raconteurs Coming This Week

December 18, 2018
Brendan Benson, left, and Jack White of The Raconteurs perform at the Fillmore in Detroit

More than a decade since their album 'Consolers Of The Lonely' Jack White's band The Raconteurs will return with a new album in 2019 and the first two songs from it are ready to be heard Wednesday (at midnight EST).

"Now That You're Gone" & "Sunday Driver" are the names of the tracks.

We're hoping to see them tour in the new year, as well.

