New Music From The Raconteurs Coming This Week
December 18, 2018
More than a decade since their album 'Consolers Of The Lonely' Jack White's band The Raconteurs will return with a new album in 2019 and the first two songs from it are ready to be heard Wednesday (at midnight EST).
Tomorrow. #raconteurs #brendanbenson #patrickkeeler #jackwhite #jacklawrence #theraconteurs pic.twitter.com/9fGJUzmHgA— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) December 18, 2018
"Now That You're Gone" & "Sunday Driver" are the names of the tracks.
Wednesday. @stevensebring #raconteurs #brendanbenson @brendanbensongs #jacklawrence #jackwhite #patrickkeeler #theraconteurs #thirdmanrecords pic.twitter.com/Z6Q7wi3Zzz— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) December 17, 2018
We're hoping to see them tour in the new year, as well.