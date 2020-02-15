New Music Festival Coming To Treasure Island This June

Four years since the Treasure Island Music Festival hosted its final festival on the island, a new music festival called Day To Night will take over The Great Lawn on Treasure Island Saturday June 6th, 2020.

From the creators of the All Day All Night Events, local promoter & DJ, DJ Dials, & San Francisco club, Audio SF, comes to this electronic music-based festival, which they're promising will be a "one-of-a-kind party" on the island.

Pre & after parties will also be announced making the festival a three-day experience.

The lineup will be released on Tuesday February 18th & tickets go on sale Thursday February 20th. Learn more at daytonightfestival.com.