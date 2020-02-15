New Music Festival Coming To Treasure Island This June
Four years since the Treasure Island Music Festival hosted its final festival on the island, a new music festival called Day To Night will take over The Great Lawn on Treasure Island Saturday June 6th, 2020.
☀️-- The moment we’ve been waiting for! The inaugural Day To Night Festival is coming to SF on 6/6/20. The lineup comes to life in 2/18 and tickets will go on sale 2/20. We have curated an amazing lineup and experience, we hope you enjoy. • • Visit Daytonightfestival.com to sign up for presale access • • #daytonightfestival #dtnfest #dayparty #festival #sanfrancisco #event #concert #treasureisland #justannounced #unique #lifestyle #sanfrancisco #bayarea #video #postoftheday #oneofakind #poster #dj #artwork
From the creators of the All Day All Night Events, local promoter & DJ, DJ Dials, & San Francisco club, Audio SF, comes to this electronic music-based festival, which they're promising will be a "one-of-a-kind party" on the island.
Pre & after parties will also be announced making the festival a three-day experience.
Dancefloor views from Treasure Island - Way more of this on June 6. Lineup drops on 2/18 ☀️-- • • Get on the presale list at Daytonightfestival.com • • #daytonightfestival #dtnfest #treasureisland #sanfrancisco #dancefloor #views #video #party #festival #concert #lifestyle #house #music #love #bayarea #event #cantwait #excited #lineupsoon #linkinbio #pressplay #cityviews #sunset #summer #festivalseason #2020 #showcase #dj #movie
The lineup will be released on Tuesday February 18th & tickets go on sale Thursday February 20th. Learn more at daytonightfestival.com.