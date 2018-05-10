New Milk Tea Lounge Opens In San Jose
A new, Instagram-friendly boba spot has popped up in the South Bay & they've got some very cute bottles for us.
MILQ (San Jose, California)
MILQ Tea Bar & Lounge can be found at 301 N Jackson Ave. & they are open from 11AM - midnight daily. They also have a 15% off discount for students.
The menu includes all kinds of milk teas, sodas, smoothies, Vietnamese coffees, and small bites like rice paper salad, fries, popcorn chicken, and more.
They also have a ferris wheel of snacks. So, that's fun.
MILQ would like to give a special thank you to JnB Band for their wonderful performance this past Sunday! ------ this was the first time we introduced live entertainment into our space and the feedback was overwhelming ------ we will definitely try to invite and showcase more local talent in the near future. FOLLOW US FOR UPDATES‼️
