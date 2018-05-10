New Milk Tea Lounge Opens In San Jose

A new, Instagram-friendly boba spot has popped up in the South Bay & they've got some very cute bottles for us.

-- MILQ (San Jose, California) - [email protected] has the cutest bottles for tea and even has a mini ferris wheel to hold your snacks! handmodel: @celineeats - #bayareafoodies #boba #sjeats #sjfoodie #snacks A post shared by Bay Area Foodies (@bayarea.foodies) on May 8, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

MILQ Tea Bar & Lounge can be found at 301 N Jackson Ave. & they are open from 11AM - midnight daily. They also have a 15% off discount for students.

The menu includes all kinds of milk teas, sodas, smoothies, Vietnamese coffees, and small bites like rice paper salad, fries, popcorn chicken, and more.

They also have a ferris wheel of snacks. So, that's fun.

Here's a look inside:

For more, follow MILQ on Instagram.