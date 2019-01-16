New Luxury Theater To Open At San Jose's Valley Fair With Cocktails And Leather Seats

As the Westfield Valley Fair on Stevens Creek Blvd. continues its massive remodeling project, one hyped aspect of it is set to open this week. The Showplace ICON Theatre will have its grand opening on Friday January 18th.

Opening near the Winchester parking garage & Macy's this is the second Bay Area Showplace ICON Theatre - Mountain View also has one. The high-end theatre features heated, leather seats, a second-floor VIP lounge, and cocktails that make it a more adult-friendly experience.

It has 10 auditoriums and a total of 1,474 seats. Evening showings can cost as much as $19 a ticket and matinee prices are $9 a ticket, making it one of the most expensive theaters in the Bay Area. For more head to Bizjournals.