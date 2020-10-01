Bayshore Drive-In bringing live shows to Burlingame in October
Thundercat, Major Lazer & more
October 1, 2020
A new. drive-in concert series has been announced in Burlingame. The Bayshore Drive-in is set to launch in October with several electronic sets and is the helping bring live music back to the Bay for the first time in months.
The initial schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 22: Thundercat
- Oct. 23: TBA
- Oct. 24: Major Lazer
- Oct. 25: TBA
- Oct. 31: Marc Rebillet Halloween
- Nov. 1: Marc Rebillet
- Nov. 7: TBA
Here's some policies to note:
- Face Covering and Social Distancing
- All guests are required to have a face covering.
- All guests without masks will be refused entry.
- Any guest not wearing a mask outside of their vehicle may be ejected without a refund.
- You may only leave the vehicle to use the restrooms.
- Maintain 6 foot distance from others at all times.
Tickets start going on sale Friday 10/2 at 10AM and you can find more info at bayshoredrivein.com.