Bayshore Drive-In bringing live shows to Burlingame in October

Thundercat, Major Lazer & more

October 1, 2020
A new. drive-in concert series has been announced in Burlingame. The Bayshore Drive-in is set to launch in October with several electronic sets and is the helping bring live music back to the Bay for the first time in months.

-- BAYSHORE DRIVE-IN CONCERTS --⁠ ⁠ @thundercatmusic, @majorlazer, and @marcrebillet just announced drive-in shows in the Bay! Passes go on sale tomorrow, 10/2, at 10AM and if you're feeling lucky, we've got the exclusive hookup just for you.⁠ ⁠ --️ Enter to win at the link in bio!⁠ ⁠ #thundercat #majorlazer #marcrebillet #driveinconcert #bayarea #dothebay

The initial schedule is as follows:

  • Oct. 22: Thundercat
  • Oct. 23: TBA
  • Oct. 24: Major Lazer
  • Oct. 25: TBA
  • Oct. 31: Marc Rebillet Halloween
  • Nov. 1: Marc Rebillet
  • Nov. 7: TBA

Here's some policies to note:

  • Face Covering and Social Distancing
  • All guests are required to have a face covering.
  • All guests without masks will be refused entry.
  • Any guest not wearing a mask outside of their vehicle may be ejected without a refund.
  • You may only leave the vehicle to use the restrooms.
  • Maintain 6 foot distance from others at all times.

Tickets start going on sale Friday 10/2 at 10AM and you can find more info at bayshoredrivein.com.

