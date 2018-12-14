New Law: No Helmets Required For Electric Scooters; Speed Limit Increased To 35 MPH

E-scooters have been one of the Bay Area's biggest crazes of 2018 & they've been polarizing. Lots love to use them & many hate them enough to throw them into Oakland's Lake Merritt. While many who've had to dodge them on the sidewalks feel they aren't safe currently, starting New Year's Day those over 18 will no longer be required to wear a helmet to ride them (as if they already weren't?) & the speed limit for them will increase from 25 mph to 35 mph on streets. Ideally, the scooters are supposed to stay in bike lanes & they'll be allowed to operate at even higher speeds on roads with designated thoroughfares for them.

The bill, supported by E-scooter company Bird, was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown back in September.

