New Lake Tahoe Underwater Trail Will Reveal Sunken Ship Graveyard

In October California State Parks are going to open an underwater trail to four sites in Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay. The sites contain at least a dozen watercrafts that sunk in early 20th century.

Join us Friday, September 28 for a live stream preview of the latest trail to explore in Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay! This underwater trail opens to the public on Monday, October 1.



Stay tuned on social media and find out more at https://t.co/ctUZcuveit pic.twitter.com/YaO5XHlK0X — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) September 13, 2018

The Emerald Bay Maritime Heritage Trail is believed to contain the largest & most diverse group of sunken small ships in the nation. Those in boats will be able to peer down to see the shipwrecks that rest from 10 to 60 feet deep. Dive shops in Reno & Carson City can provide certification for cold water dives & costs can range from $50 $175 for two dives.

One of Lake #Tahoe’s great secrets will be unlocked in two weeks: the sites of more than a dozen sunken vessels in Emerald Bay.



Read about the newest #Outdoors adventure via @StienstraTom: https://t.co/ky3wjoAYCM pic.twitter.com/RV71H2pbhm — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 13, 2018

These sites are accessible exclusively by boat & the location of three of them had not been made public until now.

Given the preserving ability of the cold Tahoe water, these sunken crafts will be spectacular to look at nearly a century since their demise.

The California State Parks will open the underwater trail to the public on October 1st. The Reno & Carson City dive shops will have divemasters lead divers to the most ideal sites for diving & close by visitor centers will provide exact GPS locations for those looking to check out the underwater trail.

For more, head here.