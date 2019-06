Filmmaker Todd Phillips has confirmed that the upcoming 'Joker' film starring Joaquin Phoenix will be rated R making it the first R-rated, live-action 'Batman' film. The animated 'Batman: The Killing Joke' had an R-rating back in 2016.

The sure to be very creepy 'Joker' will hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson will be the next Batman for at least three films.