New Gerard Way Song Soundtracks 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Trailer
The season premieres on Netflix July 31st
July 8, 2020
While My Chemical Romance's reunion tour has been put on hold, frontman Gerard Way has been busy working as an executive producer of season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy,' the series based on his comics, for Netflix. A new trailer has dropped for the season set to premiere on July 31st and it features a new song from Way called "Here Comes The End".
Back in April the singer unveiled several unreleased tracks on his Soundcloud page, but this appears to be a more proper release and Alternative Press hints that it will be out prior to the end of the month.
MCR are set to make a return to the Bay Area on October 6, 2021 for a sold out show at Oakland Arena.