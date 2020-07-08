New Gerard Way Song Soundtracks 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Trailer

The season premieres on Netflix July 31st

July 8, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Gerard Way + Umbrella Academy cast

Alexandre Schneider / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

While My Chemical Romance's reunion tour has been put on hold, frontman Gerard Way has been busy working as an executive producer of season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy,' the series based on his comics, for Netflix. A new trailer has dropped for the season set to premiere on July 31st and it features a new song from Way called "Here Comes The End". 

Back in April the singer unveiled several unreleased tracks on his Soundcloud page, but this appears to be a more proper release and Alternative Press hints that it will be out prior to the end of the month.

MCR are set to make a return to the Bay Area on October 6, 2021 for a sold out show at Oakland Arena.

 

Tags: 
Gerard Way
Umbrella Academy
Here Comes The End