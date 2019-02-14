New French Fry Rankings Say In-N-Out Has America's Worst
(Via KROQ.com)
By Reanna Hilario
Who doesn’t love french fries?
LA Times put together the ultimate fast food french fry power ranking chart and we are here for it. For those of you who don’t know what a power ranking chart is, it’s basically a chart that ranks power on certain topics.
So how does this all tie in with french fries? I’m sure we can all agree that french fries are the tried and true go-to side/snack/meal. This power ranking chart that the LA Times put together does a really great job of ranking our favorite fast food fries. From McDonalds to In-n-Out, here’s how the ranking went:
- Five Guys
- McDonald’s
- Del Taco
- Steak n’ Shake
- Arby’s
- Carl’s Jr
- Dairy Queen
- Wendy’s
- Shake Shack
- Burger King
- Chick-Fil-A
- KFC
- Jack in the Box
- Popeye’s
- Wienerschnitzel
- Jolibee
- Rally’s
- Sonic
- In-n-Out
Click HERE for the full french fry chart.
It's sparked a debate, but SF Gate backed up the LA Times' feelings on the subject.
No debate: In-N-Out fries are bad https://t.co/JIUGYARLqP pic.twitter.com/jyXpDnaTKD— SFGate (@SFGate) February 14, 2019
While they laud In-N-Out for the fries freshness they strike them down as being "bland, crumbly matchsticks" & say that In-N-Out could improve them, but has no reason to.
Yes, we know animal style makes things a lot different, but the debate will continue to rage on year after year.