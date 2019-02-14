New French Fry Rankings Say In-N-Out Has America's Worst

(Via KROQ.com)

By Reanna Hilario

Who doesn’t love french fries?

LA Times put together the ultimate fast food french fry power ranking chart and we are here for it. For those of you who don’t know what a power ranking chart is, it’s basically a chart that ranks power on certain topics.

I’m sure you’ve seen a few of these charts floating around. Here's one of our favorites. We like to think we fit under the hipster nerds, but it truly varies on our day-to-day emotional status.

So how does this all tie in with french fries? I’m sure we can all agree that french fries are the tried and true go-to side/snack/meal. This power ranking chart that the LA Times put together does a really great job of ranking our favorite fast food fries. From McDonalds to In-n-Out, here’s how the ranking went:

Five Guys McDonald’s Del Taco Steak n’ Shake Arby’s Carl’s Jr Dairy Queen Wendy’s Shake Shack Burger King Chick-Fil-A KFC Jack in the Box Popeye’s Wienerschnitzel Jolibee Rally’s Sonic In-n-Out

Click HERE for the full french fry chart.

It's sparked a debate, but SF Gate backed up the LA Times' feelings on the subject.

While they laud In-N-Out for the fries freshness they strike them down as being "bland, crumbly matchsticks" & say that In-N-Out could improve them, but has no reason to.

Yes, we know animal style makes things a lot different, but the debate will continue to rage on year after year.