New Dunkin' Donuts Concept Store To Open In Concord

August 7, 2018
Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Cups

Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Cups (Photo Credit: Dunkin' Donuts)

Food And Drink

Simply called Dunkin', the second-ever new Dunkin' Donuts concept store is set to open in Concord in the near future. It will be the first of its kind in the Bay Area as the first and only one has been in Dunkin' Donuts' hometown of Quincy, Massachusetts since January.

The Concord store will open at 4383 Clayton Road and feature a drive-thru, self-service kiosks for mobile orders, cold brew & iced tea taps, modern design, and better grab & go selections.

Up to a dozen more East Bay Dunkin' locations could be opening soon including locations in Pinole. Hercules, & Brentwood.  

We'll give you a heads up when this special new location opens.

Concord
Dunkin' Donuts