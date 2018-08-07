New Dunkin' Donuts Concept Store To Open In Concord
Simply called Dunkin', the second-ever new Dunkin' Donuts concept store is set to open in Concord in the near future. It will be the first of its kind in the Bay Area as the first and only one has been in Dunkin' Donuts' hometown of Quincy, Massachusetts since January.
Soon! We can’t wait to try your... Coffee! -479 #dunkin #dunkindonuts #coffee #donuts #protectandserve #concordpolice
The Concord store will open at 4383 Clayton Road and feature a drive-thru, self-service kiosks for mobile orders, cold brew & iced tea taps, modern design, and better grab & go selections.
Dunkin' Donuts' new concept restaurant, just called Dunkin'! They have iced coffee on tap, including cold brew and... nitro! They have a dedicated mobile order drive thru, a modern and clean interior with USB charging points, and cool Dyson faucet/dryer in the bathrooms. Quincy runs on Dunkin'!
Up to a dozen more East Bay Dunkin' locations could be opening soon including locations in Pinole. Hercules, & Brentwood.
We'll give you a heads up when this special new location opens.