New Alcohol-Free "Dry Bar" Opens In Oakland

A new booze-free nightlife option has opened in the East Bay with Bizzy's Dry Bar in Oakland. Operating out of the Black Spring Coffee Shop on Telegraph Ave. The bar is open 6:30PM - 12AM on Thursday, Friday & Saturdays & 6:30PM - 11PM on Sunday & Monday nights.

Bizzy's opened on January 18th and offers specialty mocktails featuring booze-free gin, whiskey & much more. You can find their menu here.

There's also specialty hot drinks, classic mock-ups, shots, beers, wine and more with none of the alcohol.

For more head to bizzysdrybar.com.