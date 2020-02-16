New Dog Collar Plays Swear Words When Your Dog Barks

February 16, 2020
We still haven't quite gotten to the point where dog collars can interpret a dog's bark and translate it into words. Yes, like in the movie"Up".

But maybe this is a step in that direction?

A company called MSCHF is selling a new dog collar that plays SWEAR WORDS whenever your dog barks.

When your dog barks, the device on the collar randomly picks a pre-recorded curse word to play. The people who created it say it's a way for your dog to help vent . . . but, you know, that's not actually true. It's just a gag gift.

If you're interested, they cost $60 . . . but right now, they're temporarily sold out. 

