New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special To Hit Netflix On August 26th
August 15, 2019
Earlier this year Dave Chappelle helped save the iconic Punchline Comedy Club in San Francisco, now he's back with his latest comedy special. 'Sticks & Stones' will premiere on Monday August 26th & you can watch the trailer here, which is narrated by Morgan Freeman.
Dave Chappelle Netflix Standup Comedy Special Trailer | Sticks & Stones
This marks Chappelle's fifth stand-up special for the streaming service.
In October the 45-year old comedian will receive the ultra-prestigious Mark Twain prize for humor. Previous winners include Eddie Murphy, Ellen DeGeners, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, & David Letterman.