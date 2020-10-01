New California law legalizes breaking into hot cars to save children

Back in 2017 it became legal in California for good samaritans to break into a hot car to save an animal that was in danger as long as you notified authorities first. Now, Assembly Bill 2717 has been passed that grants immunity to good samaritans who break into hot cars to save children under the age of 6.

AAA Northern California issued a press release lauding Assemblyman Ed Chau who was behind the bill and Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing it into law.

New California Law Aims to Save Kids from Hot Cars @AAASoCal Learn more here: https://t.co/7MPMaod7is — Uken Report (@UkenReport) October 1, 2020

“Here in California, for 2018 and 2019, there were six children who died after being left in a hot car – that’s six children too many. Those are innocent and precious lives that could have been saved, and that is the reason why I introduced this legislation,” said Assemblymember Ed Chau, Assembly District 49 (D-Monterey Park).

“This new law enables good Samaritans to take action without hesitation to save a child,” said Sergio Avila spokesperson for AAA Northern California. “On behalf of our Members, AAA Northern California would like to thank Assemblymember Chau and Gov. Newsom for recognizing the need for this life-saving legislation.”

The law goes into effect on January 1, 2021