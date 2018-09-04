New Bill Would Make It So California Middle And High Schools Can't Start Before 8:30AM

Governor Jerry Brown has several time-sensitive decisions to make. The bill that would allow nine California cities to extend alchohol sales until 4 AM is on his desk, as is a bill that would require all California middle schools & high schools start classes no earlier than 8 AM.

California Legislators Prohibit Schools From Starting Before 8:30am. The Reason Will Have Parents Groan. https://t.co/WRgWhlnEWb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2018

SB328 narrowly passed its way through both Legislative chambers & its proponents believe that later start times would benefit students by allowing them more time to sleep & thus helping graduation rates statewide.

Currently 5 out of every 6 middle schools & high schools in the United States begin classes prior to 8:30 AM & 60-70% of all students in those grades do not receive the necessary amount of sleep.

It's worth noting that this bill would not be enforced at rural schools, nor would it apply to extra periods offered before school days begin. It would also not mandate a change to the length of school days.

Governor Brown has until the end of September to decide to sign the bill into law, or not.