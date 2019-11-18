New Bike And Pedestrian Path Opens On Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

November 18, 2019
If you cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge you'll a new lane on the upper deck. There's now a new lane, separated from traffic, for bikes & pedestrians to make their to & from Marin & Contra Costa Counties without a car.

This is part of a $20 million, 4-year pilot program and is finally usable after six years of planning. The amount of non-motorists who use the new lane will be monitored. Many of those who drive on the bridge regularly have expressed interest in turning that lane into a third one for traffic like what's been done on the bridge's lower deck.

Time will tell if it sticks around.

