New Bike And Pedestrian Path Opens On Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

If you cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge you'll a new lane on the upper deck. There's now a new lane, separated from traffic, for bikes & pedestrians to make their to & from Marin & Contra Costa Counties without a car.

The new bicycle and pedestrian path opens on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge. There was a big turnout of people ready to ride. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Nbk3GbIQf6 — Christie Smith (@christies_nbc) November 17, 2019

This is part of a $20 million, 4-year pilot program and is finally usable after six years of planning. The amount of non-motorists who use the new lane will be monitored. Many of those who drive on the bridge regularly have expressed interest in turning that lane into a third one for traffic like what's been done on the bridge's lower deck.

Cruising The Richmond bridge today was incredible! Felt like thousands of people all with a smile! Bike lanes everywhere! pic.twitter.com/x4aIsWSKUn — Ingredients You Can Pronounce (@erykmynn) November 17, 2019

Time will tell if it sticks around.