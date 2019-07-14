New 2,000+ Acre Park To Replace Naval Base In The East Bay

This past weekend it was announced that a former Naval weapons station in Concord is going to be turned into a park thanks to the East Bay Regional Park District. The area will become the center of the new Concord Hills Regional Park.

More than 2,200 acres of former Concord Naval Weapons Station land in eastern Concord is now in the hands of the East Bay Regional Park District, which plans to make this land the center of a new park. https://t.co/g37Toeal4B — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 14, 2019

Much of the area will be turned into the park while another 2,000+ acres will become housing, businesses, a college campus, and other developments over the next few years.

Joined @DevinFehely and @KPIXtv at Saturday’s Concord Hills Regional Park transfer celebration to discuss the day’s festivities and future of the Concord Naval Weapons Station. pic.twitter.com/rdu33ARbRg — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) July 14, 2019

Much of the area off of Highway 4 has been closed since 2005 and we'll let you know when things start to open.