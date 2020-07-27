Netflix's "You" Returning In 2021; Teases New Look For Joe Goldberg

After confirming that "You" would return for a third season back in January, Netflix has now teased that the show will be back in 2021 and Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, will have a new look based on the poster.

ICYMI: @netflix confirms ‘You’ season 3’s arrival with a new look at Joe Goldberg https://t.co/X3OHLO8ooi — altpress (@AltPress) July 25, 2020

The show began filming its next season back in February, but it appears production was stalled due to the Coronavirus.

Both Badgley & Victoria Pedretti will be back for season 3.