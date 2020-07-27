Netflix's "You" Returning In 2021; Teases New Look For Joe Goldberg

July 27, 2020
Penn Badgley

After confirming that "You" would return for a third season back in January, Netflix has now teased that the show will be back in 2021 and Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, will have a new look based on the poster.

The show began filming its next season back in February, but it appears production was stalled due to the Coronavirus.

Both Badgley & Victoria Pedretti will be back for season 3.

