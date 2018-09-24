Netflix Reveals Which Horror Titles You'll Be Able To Watch This October
September 24, 2018
It is nearly the spookiest month of the year & Netflix is here to help scare you this October. Here's the scary shows & movies arriving in time for Halloween:
Oct. 1:
The Shining
Oct. 3:
Truth or Dare
Oct. 4:
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Oct. 5:
Malevolent
Oct. 12:
Apostle
The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell
The Haunting Of Hill House
Oct. 19:
Haunted
Oct. 26:
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Boo! Netflix Releases New Lineup of Horror Movies in Time for Halloween https://t.co/2PeBjWPQE3— People (@people) September 24, 2018
Enjoy.