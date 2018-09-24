Netflix Reveals Which Horror Titles You'll Be Able To Watch This October

September 24, 2018
It is nearly the spookiest month of the year & Netflix is here to help scare you this October. Here's the scary shows & movies arriving in time for Halloween:

Oct. 1:

The Shining

Oct. 3:

Truth or Dare

Oct. 4:

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Oct. 5:

Malevolent

Oct. 12:

Apostle

The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell

The Haunting Of Hill House

Oct. 19:

Haunted

Oct. 26:

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Enjoy.

 

