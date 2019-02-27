Netflix Renews 'The Umbrella Academy' For A Second Season

Geeks Worldwide is reporting that Netflix's latest hit series, 'The Umbrella Academy,' has been renewed for a second season. The series from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has quickly gained popularity after its premiere on the streaming service in mid-February.

Production for the second season is set to begin later this year in Toronto with director Peter Hoar, who also directed the first episode in the series.

Video recently surfaced of Gerard Way discussing some very early ideas for the comic book that the series is based on with his My Chemical Romance bandmates. He is also expected to release his second solo album at some point in 2019.

