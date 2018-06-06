Netflix Renews '13 Reasons Why' For Third Season

Netflix has announced that their popular series '13 Reasons Why' will be back for a third season.

#13ReasonsWhy has been renewed for a third season. All 13 episodes will premiere in 2019. pic.twitter.com/UPtOWyIvJq — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2018

The controversial show is filmed in the Bay Area and will likely be filming here again ahead of its 13-episode third season due out in 2019.

A media watchdog group had recently called for Netflix to pull the show due to its potentially harmful content, but that isn't stopping the show from continuing.

If there's another Bay Area casting call for the next season, we'll let you know.