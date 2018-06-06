Netflix To Premiere New Weed Cooking Show 'Cooking On High'

Netflix is set to premiere the first ever cannabis cooking competition show later this month. 'Cooking On High' is coming June 22 and episodes will feature two chefs squaring off in a competition to create the best marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of celebrity judges.

Comedian & Youtuber Josh Leyva will host and the Bay Area's own Ngaio Bealum will be the show's "culinary weed expert".

We're very curious to see who the celebrity judges end up being, but we're certain they'll be very chill.