Netflix Launches Fourteen Family-Friendly NYE Countdowns To Help Parents Get Kids To Sleep Early

December 28, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 03rd, 2018: Netflix is an american entertainment company specialized in streaming media.

© Baloon111 | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Entertainment

Once again, Netflix is here to help parents trick their kids into going to bed early on New Year's Eve with countdowns from their original kids & family shows. This is the sixth straight year they've made them available & this time around you'll have 14 to choose from.

Each countdown is one to two minutes long & you can find them by searching "countdowns".

Here's what you have to choose from:

  • “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,”
  • “All Hail King Julien,”
  • “Tales of Arcadia”
  • “Spirit Riding Free” 
  • “Fuller House”
  • “Beat Bugs”
  • “Pinky Malinky”
  • “Super Monsters”
  • “Motown Magic”
  • “True and the Rainbow Kingdom”
  • “Larva Island”
  • “Skylanders Academy” 
  • “Prince of Peoria”
  • “Alexa & Katie"

So, feel free to have your kids take part in the countdown with you - it just doesn't have to wait until midnight.

Tags: 
Netflix
New Year's Eve Countdown