Netflix Launches Fourteen Family-Friendly NYE Countdowns To Help Parents Get Kids To Sleep Early
December 28, 2018
Once again, Netflix is here to help parents trick their kids into going to bed early on New Year's Eve with countdowns from their original kids & family shows. This is the sixth straight year they've made them available & this time around you'll have 14 to choose from.
Each countdown is one to two minutes long & you can find them by searching "countdowns".
Here's what you have to choose from:
- “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,”
- “All Hail King Julien,”
- “Tales of Arcadia”
- “Spirit Riding Free”
- “Fuller House”
- “Beat Bugs”
- “Pinky Malinky”
- “Super Monsters”
- “Motown Magic”
- “True and the Rainbow Kingdom”
- “Larva Island”
- “Skylanders Academy”
- “Prince of Peoria”
- “Alexa & Katie"
So, feel free to have your kids take part in the countdown with you - it just doesn't have to wait until midnight.