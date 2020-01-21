Studio Ghibli Films Are Coming To Netflix, But You Still Won't Be Able To Stream Them In America

Netflix made a big announcement this past weekend. Studio Ghibli films like 'Spirited Away,' 'My Neighbor Totoro' & more are finally set to arrive on the streaming service.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix.



We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

Unfortunately for those of us in the U.S. as HBO Max had previously acquired the rights for streaming of Studio Ghibli's 21 films in the states.

The rest of the world will be able to watch Studio Ghibli films on Netflix starting in February, while those of us in the United States will need to subscribe to HBO Max, which debuts in May, to stream them here.

