Studio Ghibli Films Are Coming To Netflix, But You Still Won't Be Able To Stream Them In America

January 21, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment

Netflix made a big announcement this past weekend. Studio Ghibli films like 'Spirited Away,' 'My Neighbor Totoro' & more are finally set to arrive on the streaming service.

Unfortunately for those of us in the U.S. as HBO Max had previously acquired the rights for streaming of Studio Ghibli's 21 films in the states.

The rest of the world will be able to watch Studio Ghibli films on Netflix starting in February, while those of us in the United States will need to subscribe to HBO Max, which debuts in May, to stream them here.

For more head to Variety

Tags: 
Studio Ghibli
Netflix