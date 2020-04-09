Las Vegas' Neon Museum To Give Virtual Tour Of Tim Burton Exhibition On Friday

For the first time in 10 years filmmaker Tim Burton put his artwork on display in America. An exhibition featuring his works opened at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas last October and was scheduled to run through April 12th.

For the museum's first ever virtual guided tour they'll give you a final look at the exhibition on Facebook live at 1PM (PST) on Friday April 10th. Noting that thousands of art lovers have to miss out on it due to COVID-19 this is the museum's way of showing it off to Burton fans around the world.

The exhibit features large-scale works and takes advantage of both the museum's indoor & outdoor space.

The works reflect on his creative legacy and his love for the "neon boneyard," which he popularized in the 1996 sci-fi comedy 'Mars Attacks'. Two other locations across the museum will have also showcased his work - the North Gallery & the City of Las Vegas' Boneyard Park. Watch the virtual tour here.