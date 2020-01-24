Nearly 100k Gallons Of Red Wine From North Bay Winery Leaks Into Russian River

On Thursday in Healdsburg a 97,000 gallon tank of cabernet sauvignion at Rodney Strong vineyards sprung a leak and much of it spilled into the Russian River.

Upon noticing the leak much of the wine was pumped into another tank, but a good amount of it spilled into drains and ponds on the property, which quickly filled up. After overflowing the wine spilled into creeks and subsuquently into the Russian River.

Rodney Strong reports that only 20-25% made its way to the river and that they're fortunate this occurred in the winter when the river is high & there's a good amount of dilution. No fish have reportedly been harmed as of yet. As for the vineyard, they lost millions in inventory as bottles of that cabernet sauivignion sell for $27 a bottle.