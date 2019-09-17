NBC Is Rebooting Saved By The Bell And Zack Morris Is Now Governor Of California

NBC will launch their streaming service, Peacock, in April of 2020 and it'll have all of 'Parks & Recreation,' A 'Battlestar Galactica,' reboot & a 'Saved By The Bell' reboot among its available shows. The 'Saved By The Bell' revival will feature Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jesse Spanos) & Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) who will play the governor of California.

What is currently known about the show is that Governor Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income schools & plans to send affected students to high performing schools, including his alma mater, Bayside High. The new influx of students will give privileged Bayside kids a "hilarious dose of reality".

The show's original executive producer Peter Engel is on board, as well.