First Free National Park Day Of 2020 Coming Monday

January 13, 2020
Each year the National Parks Service offers select free days and we'll have five of them in 2019 with the first coming on Monday January 20th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On these days entry fees to the parks are waived & parking fees are typically waived as well. Additional costs for camping, special tours, & other activities will still apply.

The following dates are free days for 2020 at all of the country's national parks:

  • Monday January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • Saturday April 18: First day of National Park Week
  • Tuesday August 25: National Park Service Birthday
  • Saturday September 26: National Public Lands Day
  • Wednesday November 11: Veterans Day

For more visit NPS.org.

