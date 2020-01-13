First Free National Park Day Of 2020 Coming Monday

Each year the National Parks Service offers select free days and we'll have five of them in 2019 with the first coming on Monday January 20th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Your 2020 Free Entrance Days! Plan Your Visit!https://t.co/kEJk6VV1hr



--Jan 20 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day



--️April 18 National Park Week/ Junior Ranger Day



--August 25 National Park Service Birthday



--‍--Sept 26 National Public Lands Day



---- Nov 11 Veterans Day



--@DenaliNPS pic.twitter.com/oAW8lABM8M — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 5, 2019

On these days entry fees to the parks are waived & parking fees are typically waived as well. Additional costs for camping, special tours, & other activities will still apply.

The following dates are free days for 2020 at all of the country's national parks:

Monday January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Saturday April 18: First day of National Park Week

Tuesday August 25: National Park Service Birthday

Saturday September 26: National Public Lands Day

Wednesday November 11: Veterans Day

For more visit NPS.org.