National Parks To Be Free For One Saturday In September

One of the final free National Park Days of 2018 is coming up on Saturday September 22nd. On that day all of the country's national parks will waive entrance fees & either waive, or reduce parking, and other fees.

Can you imagine the forests of Marin County being your office? That's the case for northern spotted owl wildlife technician Taylor Ellis. Read his story here: https://t.co/2tWmrPsu7g#PointReyesNPS @GoldenGateNPS

-- NPS / Maritte O'Gallagher. (sc) pic.twitter.com/PTGcjIzzMk — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) August 21, 2018

Parks are free that day as a celebration of National Public Lands Day. The next & final free entry day of the year will be on Veteran's Day (Sunday November 11).

Enjoy parks like Yosemite, Muir Woods, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, and many others.

For more, head to NPS.gov.